Lorene Connin Neifer-Miller, 87, of Wauseon passed away at her residence on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born in Wauseon on Feb. 23, 1923, the daughter of the late Clifford Connin and Thelma (Mills) Connin. She married Mel Neifer in 1950, and he preceded her in death in 1996. She then married Donald Miller, and he preceded her in death in 2009.

Lorene graduated from Wauseon High School in 1950. Prior to her retirement, she was Fulton County's Deputy Recorder for 34 years (1950-1984), and was elected as Recorder for 11 ½ years (1985-1996). She enjoyed her years serving Fulton County, missing the people she came in contact with during her years in the courthouse. She enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Florida, and very loudly cheering on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in sports.

She was a member of Church of The Master in Wauseon and the American Legion Auxiliary Robinson-Gibbs Post 265 in Wauseon – serving as a past secretary, and was active in the Fulton County Republican Club while living in Wauseon. She was also a member and past treasurer of the PERA Chapter 29.

She is survived by her son, Kevin (Donna) Neifer; daughters, Kim (Tom) Lind and Jodi (Mike) Krochalis; grandchildren, Jeremy (Renee) Neifer, Jamie (Luke) Powers, Katie (JJ) Mahnke, Lindsey Neifer, Jenna (Brice) Mull, Terry (Sabrina) Lind, Troy Lind, Katie Krochalis, and Patrick Krochalis; 16 great-grandchildren; and nieces, Nancy Wolverton and Dee Johnson.

She was also preceded in death by an infant brother and infant sister; a brother, Robert Connin; a sister, Lucille Lux; and a niece, Candace Leatherman.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at True North Church, 850 W. Elm St., Wauseon, with family friend Bill Downing officiating. Private interment will precede services.

The family will receive visitors on 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the church.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored with Lorene's care and arrangements.

Those planning a memorial contribution in Lorene's memory are asked to consider the Wauseon Athletic Boosters or the Wauseon Fire Department.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com.