Loretta Jean (Rupp) Brannan, 81, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born Jan. 24, 1938, to the late Claude and Helen (Wyse) Rupp in Pettisville. She married Stephen Brannan, her husband of 45 years, June 14, 1974, and he survives.

In 1956, Loretta graduated from Pettisville High School, and in 1960 she graduated from Defiance College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She started her career teaching seventh grade English at Clyde Junior High School in Clyde, Ohio. For the remainder of her career, she taught from 1962-94 in Pettisville.

Additionally, she received a degree from BGSU in library science and served as the primary librarian for the entire Pettisville school system. Loretta directed many high school plays and served as junior class advisor, and then co-advisor for many junior/senior proms.

While still teaching, she and her husband Steve hosted two exchange students from Finland, in 1982 and 1992.

She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and started church libraries at First Christian Church in Wauseon and at Sun Coast Christian Church in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and in community activities. Loretta and her brother Jerry worked to organize artifacts and displays for the Museum at Fulton County Ohio. She was a member of First Christian Church in Wauseon.

Besides a tour of Europe with a dear friend, Ellen Rico, in early '60s, Loretta loved trips to New England, especially the coast of Maine. Starting in 1995, she and Steve wintered in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Loretta is also survived by her brother, Jerry Rupp; sister-in-law, Kathy Rupp; and numerous nieces and nephews. At one time Loretta also counted 60 first cousins!

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Claudette Snyder-Dion, and a brother, Allen Rupp.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Wauseon, with Pastor Michael Doerr and Pastor Pamela Short officiating. Interment will precede in Pettisville Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the church.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.