Lorna Anna Rippa, 99, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. She was the oldest child of the late George and Caroline (Dauchenhaus) Badenhop, born on Jan. 22, 1920. She met Alfred Rippa at Ft. Monmouth, N.J., and they were married on June 11, 1942, and had 72 years together until his death in September of 2014.

Lorna attended German Elementary School in rural Hamler until they moved to the "City" of Napoleon. Lorna did many jobs in her lifetime including wife, mother, and grandmother. Her last 3 ½ years were spent at Fairlawn Haven, where they lovingly and compassionately cared for her.

Left to mourn her passing are her daughters, Jacqueline Cahill of Cathedral City, Calif., and Carol (Terry) Ritter of Wauseon; her grandchildren, Chad (Kiki) Ritter of Ney and Krista (Ron) Behm of Napoleon; great-granddaughters, Olivia Behm, Hannah Behm, and Teagin Ritter; and a sister, Mary Holden of Napoleon.

She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dan Cahill; sisters, Lula McCabe and Carolyn Koppenhofer; and brother, William Badenhop.

Per her daughters' wishes, there will be no visitation. Private graveside services were conducted March 13, 2019, by Pastor Glenn Coblenz of North Clinton Church.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Lorna was a lifelong Lutheran, and last attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. Any memorials for Lorna can be directed to her church.

The family would like to thank Fairlawn Haven, and Trinity Lutheran Church for bringing her communion.

