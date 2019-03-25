Louella R. Fields, 74, of Fayette passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. She was born in Pikeville, Ky., on May 26, 1944, to the late James H. and Lassie (Charles) Reynolds. On Aug. 23, 1964, she married James E. Fields, and he survives.

Louella attended Pikeville College, graduating with a bachelor's degree. She taught elementary school for several years. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Wauseon for many years, where she taught Sunday school. In her free time, she enjoyed making wedding cakes, sewing, and quilting.

Also left to cherish Louella's memory are her children, Vicki (Mike) Loeffler, Matt (Jody) Fields, and Lori Fields; grandchildren, Mason and Ethan Loeffler, Marcos Molina, and Sara Fields; brothers, Charles, Don, Jerry, and Greg Reynolds; and sister, Margaret Helen Bates.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Reynolds.

Funeral services for Louella will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, with Pastor Randy Titus officiating. Interment will follow in Bayes Cemetery.

The family will receive visitors 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

Memorial contributions in Louella's memory may be offered to Faith Baptist Church.

