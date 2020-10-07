Lucile D. Heindricks, 90, of Fishers, Ind., formerly of Wauseon and Nokomis, Fla., went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Lucille was born January 1930 in Wauseon to the late Peter J. and Elizabeth (Trudel) Goldsmith. She married Robert (Bob) Heindricks, and he preceded her in death in 1989. She later married Jack Wilson of Bowling Green, and he preceded her in death earlier this year.

After graduating from Wauseon High School, Lucile attended business college, then transitioned to the family business, Sterling Milk Company. While living in Wauseon, Lucile was very active in the community and loved hosting social gatherings. She was a member of the local garden club for many years. She and Bob enjoyed the symphony and being members of the Epicurean Club in Toledo. After Bob's passing, Lucile moved to Florida to become a snow bird. She enjoyed many years in Nokomis, Fla., and continued to spend her summers at the family lake home in Manitou Beach, Mich. She loved her time at the lake and was a 30-plus year member of the Devils Lake Yacht Club. Lucile and Jack spent many years enjoying retirement in Florida and Michigan. Lucile moved to Fishers, Ind., in 2018 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed an active life at an independent retirement community, along with spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Heindricks; son, Jeff (Deb) Heindricks; grandchildren, Elijah Heindricks and Daniel Heindricks; nieces, Sue (Clif) Weber, Beth Mortimer, Jo (Tom) Gleckler, and Cindy (Bob) Regalado; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Marvin G. Goldsmith.

A celebration of life and viewing will be held noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Graveside services and interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings and social distancing will be required for those attending any portion of the visitation or funeral services.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Lutheran Church of the Lakes at www.lcol.org.

Online condolences may be made at: www.grisierfh.com.