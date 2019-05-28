Lucille Irene (Gratz, Crout) Guilford, 92, of Wauseon passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Genacross Lutheran Services in Napoleon. She was born Aug. 31, 1926, in Toledo Hospital. Irene spent approximately two years in Maumee Children's Home before being adopted by the late Frank R. and Carrie E. (Porter) Crout in 1931. On Sept. 7, 1947, she married Russell Harold Guilford in Ottokee United Methodist Church, with Pastor Stanforth from Wauseon United Methodist presiding. He preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 1993.

Lucille attended Ottokee County School until its closure in 1940, then attended Wauseon High School, graduating in 1944. After graduation, she worked at People's State Bank until 1947. After marriage, Russell and Irene made their home in Metamora, running a radio repair shop out of the back of the store under their apartment.

About the age of six, Irene started taking piano lessons. At the age of 11, she began playing for Ottokee United Methodist Church fulltime, until its closure in 1950. She was also organist/pianist for North Dover Church, starting in 1973. Irene retired from playing the organ/piano Aug. 30, 2009, after 72 years of playing for a church.

Her other activities include being secretary/treasurer for the Ottokee School reunion for 27 years; North Dover Church historian from 1984-2006; North Dover Church administrative board secretary for 15 years; Sunday School teacher for 25 years; North Dover Ladies Aide since 1980, serving as vice president in 1996 and president from 1997-2000; Wauseon Hospital Auxiliary member since 1973, serving as president from 1978-79, and vice president from 1993-97; president of the administrative board of the church in 2001; received her 4,000 hour volunteer recognition in 2001, 5,000 hour in 2005, and 6,000 hour in 2008; was presiding judge for the Dover Township voting in 1993 and 1995; and taught pre-kindergarten from 2005-08.

Irene is survived by her children, James (Carol) Guilford, Susan (Dennis) Jones, and William Guilford; grandchildren, Benjamin Jones, Rachel (Nathan) Lambes, and Andrew Jones; four great-grandchildren, Orion, Desmond, Cecelia, and Hazel Lambes; sisters-in-law, Christine (Paul) Guilford and Helen Guilford; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Irene will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with sister-in-law Pastor Helen Guilford officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Irene's memory may be directed to Bridge Hospice in Findlay, Ohio.

