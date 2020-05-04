Lucy Ellen (Kraich) MacLeod, 86, of Wauseon passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Lakes of Monclova. On April 12, 1934, Lucy was born in Melrose, Mass., the daughter of the late William and Nellie (Howe) Kraich. On Aug. 14, 1954, she married Richard Hunter MacLeod, and he preceded her in death in 1992. Prior to her retirement, Lucy had been a social worker at the Fulton County Health Center for 20 years. She also volunteered with Fulton County Meals on Wheels and the Hands of Grace. Lucy was a member of Hope Christian Fellowship in Wauseon. She loved animals. Lucy had earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University. Surviving are three daughters, Heather Heck of Huron, Ohio, Barbara (Dan) Shirey of Wauseon, and Leslie (Michael) Head of Weston; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, William MacLeod; and two brothers, Stan and Chester Kraich. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private, with Pastor Doinna Stutzman officiating. Burial will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Fulton County Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from May 4 to May 5, 2020.