Luke Jeffrey Merillat, 27, of rural Archbold went to be with his savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. He was born Aug. 26, 1992, in Fayette, the son of Annette (Bradley) and Jeff Merillat.

Luke graduated from Gorham-Fayette High School in 2010 and attended Four County Career Center, where he studied Ag Mechanics. He was employed at Haas Door Company in Wauseon, and was a member of the Fayette Church of the Nazarene.

Luke collected coins and liked woodworking and carpentry, spending his recent time working on his house. He also enjoyed working out, and won the Toledo Tough Man competition in 2016. He had a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed drinking his morning coffee and watching the sunrise, appreciating the beauty of nature around him. His family fondly remembers him having a good sense of humor, and especially as a tough guy with a true heart of gold.

In addition to his parents, Annette (Terrance) Edwards and Jeffrey Merillat, both of Fayette, Luke is survived by his brother, Mark Merillat of Fayette; stepbrothers, Kori Stephens and Ryland Edwards; his nieces and nephew, Autumn and Mark Merillat of Fayette and Kendal Vasquez of Wauseon; his maternal grandmother, Alberta Bradley of Wauseon; his maternal aunts and uncle, Ellen (Dan) Shock of Fayette, Belinda Daily of Bryan, and Coe Bradley of Pittsford, Mich.; and his paternal aunts and uncles, Debra Cramer of Oliver Springs, Tenn., Laura Langenderfer of Bryan, Bryan (Venus) Merillat of Fayette, Kim (Roger) Kessler of Fayette, and John (Cindy) Merillat of Fayette.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jack Bradley; his paternal grandparents, Albert and Viola Merillat; and his paternal uncle, Albert Merillat III.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later time.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Luke can be made to Friends of Harrison Lake.

