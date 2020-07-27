Lynda McCormick, 73, of Wauseon passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born Dec. 11, 1946, to the late Harold and Patricia Sloan (Covell) O'Haver.

Lynda worked for several companies, including Tasty Freeze through school, American Chain Cable, M & S Tri-State for 15 years, Sedco for 10 years, and Sauder's. She attended Sienna Heights College, where she received her Associate of Arts degree. Lynda loved gardening, animals, drawing, helping people in any way she could, and elephants. She also enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, traveling to Florida and to Las Vegas, and having coffee with friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandson. She was known to many as Nan and Mom.

Surviving Lynda is her daughter, Kimberly McGlamery of Wauseon; son-in-law, Micheal McGlamery of Wauseon; grandchildren, Micheal McGlamery, Kelvin Reese, Teysha Downs, and Brandon Downs; great-grandson, Jameson Downs; and brother, Kevin Covell of Texas.

She was also preceded in death by her ex-husband, Richard McCormick, and her brothers and sisters.

All services will be private, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian, Mich.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society or helping someone you know, the way Lynda would have.

She was very strong and could do anything. She fought a tough fight.