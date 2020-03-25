Margaret Helen Bates, 77, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at CHP-Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Margaret was born in Pikeville, Ky., on July 31, 1942, the daughter of the late James Hassell and Lassie (Charles) Reynolds. On May 26, 1978, she married Robert L. Bates, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2019.

Prior to her retirement, Margaret had worked at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving is a son, Doug Williams of Carson, Calif.; a daughter, Melissa (Bradley) Eskins of Germantown, Tenn.; grandchildren, Haley and Hayden Eskins, Steven Hoeft, and Casey Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Allison Schmidt; three brothers, Don Reynolds, Charles Reynolds, and Greg Reynolds; special nieces and nephew, Vicki and Lori, and Matthew; and great-nieces and nephews, Mason and Ethan Loeffler and Sara Fields and Marcos Molina.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Louella Fields; brothers, Larry and Jerry Reynolds; and step-daughter, Patricia Parrott.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Butler Cemetery, on Fulton County Road 16, just south of U.S. 20.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions may be given to CHP-Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

