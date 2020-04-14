Marie L. Hale, 91, of Wauseon peacefully passed away under hospice care at her daughter's home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Palmer Township in Putnam County on May 23, 1928, one of nine children to the late Albert Okuley and Monica (Roof) Okuley. She married Roger "Dean" Hale, her husband of 59 years, on Jan. 24, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in North Creek, Ohio, and he preceded her in death in 2007.

Marie was a graduate of Continental High School. She was a proud and active member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon, where she served on the Altar Society, was in the choir for over 40 years, was a leader of song for 25 years, and a proclaimer at Sunday Mass for over 30 years. She was also a member of the Lyons' Live and Learn Homemaker Club, a 4-H advisor for many years, as well as a Brownie leader, Cub Scout den mother, and a very avid participant with her patriotic dress attire and bike in most of the parades in Wauseon.

Marie played in the Delta Community Band, and was a former member of the Wauseon Community Band for 10 years. When time allowed, she even dressed as "Annie" the clown for local events.

Surviving are her loving children, Kenneth (Judy) Hale of Wauseon, John Hale of Wauseon, Ronald (Tok-Cha) Hale of Tucson, Ariz., Joan (Stephen) Wernert of Toledo, Donald Hale of Wauseon, Jean (Norman) Schnitkey of Wauseon, Jane (Richard) Patterson of Wauseon, and Bruce Hale of Bowling Green; a brother, Nelson Okuley of Ayersville; a sister, Marjorie (Lauren) Brown of Michigan; 20 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Hale, on April 8, 2017; grandson, Jonathan Hale; daughter-in-law, Jill Hale; siblings, Marcus Okuley, Adeline Gordon, Ruth Mosler, Edna Giesige, Irene Warniment, and Clarence Okuley.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private for the family. Interment will be next to her husband at St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery in Wauseon.

Arrangements by Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio 435567 or Community Health Professionals Hospice, 230 Westfield Drive, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in Marie's memory.

