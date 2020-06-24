Marjorie Mae Suydam, 80, of Wauseon passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon of natural causes after an extended illness. She was born May 27, 1940, to the late Richard and Marvel White. Marge married her sweetheart, Robert Allen Suydam, on June 28, 1958, and he survives.

For 26 years, Marge enjoyed working at Sauder's Woodworking, where she made many lifelong friends. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon. Marge touched many lives; it didn't matter where she was, she would run into someone she knew and could talk for hours. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Some of her most treasured memories were family vacations to Sunset Beach in North Carolina.

She is also survived by her sons, Bob (Robin) Suydam and Dan (Lori) Suydam; grandchildren, Corey (Ali) Suydam, Krysta (Chase) Proudfoot, Tara Suydam, Hailey (Jordan) Johnson, Ethan Suydam, Tayler Todd, and Jakub Todd.

Marge was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy; granddaughter, Lindsey Suydam; sister Joanne Fricke; and brothers, Richard White, Thomas White, Warren White, and Roger White.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Wauseon Union Cemetery, with Pastor Don Krieger officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon.

