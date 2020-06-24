Marjorie Mae Suydam
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjorie Mae Suydam, 80, of Wauseon passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon of natural causes after an extended illness. She was born May 27, 1940, to the late Richard and Marvel White. Marge married her sweetheart, Robert Allen Suydam, on June 28, 1958, and he survives.

For 26 years, Marge enjoyed working at Sauder's Woodworking, where she made many lifelong friends. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon. Marge touched many lives; it didn't matter where she was, she would run into someone she knew and could talk for hours. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Some of her most treasured memories were family vacations to Sunset Beach in North Carolina.

She is also survived by her sons, Bob (Robin) Suydam and Dan (Lori) Suydam; grandchildren, Corey (Ali) Suydam, Krysta (Chase) Proudfoot, Tara Suydam, Hailey (Jordan) Johnson, Ethan Suydam, Tayler Todd, and Jakub Todd.

Marge was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy; granddaughter, Lindsey Suydam; sister Joanne Fricke; and brothers, Richard White, Thomas White, Warren White, and Roger White.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Wauseon Union Cemetery, with Pastor Don Krieger officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.grisierfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved