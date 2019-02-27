Mark Shadbolt, 46, of Wauseon died unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Fulton County Health Center. Born July 2, 1972, he was the son of Harold "Pete" and Janet (Brown) Shadbolt, and they survive. He married Christy Lea Phillips on July 23, 1994, and she survives.

Mark was a 1990 graduate of Morenci High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Defiance College. He worked for the State of Ohio for several years as income tax commissioner and for the City of Wauseon for the past seven years. While there, he first served as a tax assessor but more recently as the Parks and Recreation superintendent, a job he loved doing.

Mark was an active member of Fayette Church of the Nazarene, the Wauseon Lions Club, and the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. He coached baseball for many years for his children's team, as well as at the high school level. He enjoyed playing softball, camping, bowling, and fantasy sports, and was a fan of Michigan State University and the Chicago Cubs.

He is also survived by two sons, Dugan and Peyten Shadbolt of Wauseon; two sisters, Kimberly (Bill) Gett of Pennsylvania and Cherie (Michael) Snyder of Morenci, Mich.; an uncle, George Bittinger of Wauseon; his mother and father-in-law, Richard and Pat Phillips of Delta; his wife's siblings, Scott Phillips of Wauseon, Sherri (Dave) Harris of Tennessee, and Shane (Marquita Woodring) Phillips of Fayette. He is also survived by his loving friends, Scott and Lea Brubaker of Wauseon.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette, with Pastor Andy Reynard officiating. Burial will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 1-7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in honor of Mark can be made to the family.

Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.