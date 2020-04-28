Martha A. Powers, 93, passed away at St. Anne's Hospital in Toledo on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Martha was born May 1, 1926, to the late George and Wilma (Dennis) Holman. On July 12, 1947, Martha married Lyman Powers, the love of her life, and he preceded her in death.

Martha graduated and earned her degree from the Nursing School of Toledo Hospital. Prior to her retirement, Martha worked as a registered nurse. Martha was a member of the First Christian Church in Wauseon, and the Toledo Hospital Alumni Association. She was active in CWF of First Christian Church and the senior singles group at the church. She also was a member at the Wauseon Senior Center.

Left to remember Martha is her daughter, Kathleen (Fred) Burkhart of East Grand Rapids, Mich.; her sons, Mark (Janet) Powers of Wauseon and Daniel (Julie) Powers of Bellbrook, Ohio; grandsons, Andrew Burkhart, Eric Burkhart, Jacob Powers, and Mitchell Powers; granddaughters, Sarah Powers and Shelby Powers; great-grandson, Christian Powers; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Holman and Joyce Powers; and many nieces and nephews.

Martha is also preceded in death by her brother, Howard Holman, and sister, Mary Jane Valentine.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Interment will be held at Wauseon Union Cemetery, with Reverend Michael Doerr officiating.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon has been entrusted with the services.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made directly to First Christian Church in Wauseon in Martha's honor.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.