Martin "Marty" Adam Nagel, 71, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the comfort of his own home in Wauseon. Marty was born in Bryan on Aug. 3, 1947, to the late Henry and Aletha (Tressler) Nagel. On July 13, 2006, he married Sharon Woodring, and she survives.

Marty loved camping, watching John Wayne movies, spending time with family, and being with his pets, Peachy, Molly, Jasmine, and Reggie. He was employed for 15 years in Montpelier as a police officer and worked at Keller's and Sauder Woodworking until his retirement. Marty was in the first graduating class at Tinora High School and was a graduate of Owen's Technical College with a business degree.

Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Sherry (Rob Mann) Knapp, Kimberly (John Jr.) Griner, Tracy (Jayson) Blaylock, Todd Nagel, and John Nagel; grandchildren, Zachary and Nicole Knapp, Taylor and Mackenzie Eberly, and Miranda, Hanna, and Brady Blaylock; and six great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Nagel.

A memorial service and Celebration of Marty's Life will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at First Church of God, Wauseon, with Pastor Mike Harbour officiating.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the family 1-4 p.m. Thursday in the church prior to the memorial service.

Arrangements entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or Promedica Hospice.