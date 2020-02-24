Martin O. Zimmerman, 94, of Wauseon peacefully passed away at his home Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, while under hospice care and surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Wauseon on April 10, 1925, to the late Jay Zimmerman and Anna (Diegel) Zimmerman. On Aug. 24, 1946, he married Margaret Miller, his wife of 64 years, and she preceded him in death.

Martin graduated from Wauseon High School. Early in life, Martin worked for Kolb Feed Mill and Delta Pet Milk. Later, he became owner and operator of Zimmerman Plumbing, Heating and Sheet Metal, which he operated for many years before retiring. His hobbies included fishing and showing off his 1968 Chevelle convertible as a member of the Irish Hills Antique Auto Club. Martin served a term on the Pike Township school board.

He is survived by his children, Shirley (Richard) Hamilton, Elaine (David) Prentiss, Dennis (Monica) Zimmerman, and Marcia (Ben) Backus; grandchildren, Jill (Karl) Campbell, Lori (Ted) Puehler, Chuck Prentiss, Ryan (Kristen) Zimmerman, Alan (Lyz) Zimmerman, Ben (Lauren) Backus, and Julie (Zach) Freer; great-grandchildren, Mitch Campbell, Madison (Caleb) Gray, Mac Campbell, Garrett and Zach Puehler, Blake (Sarah) Prentiss, Ashley (Troy) Grime, Lukas and Hannah Prentiss, Colten and Case Zimmerman, Landon, Kenzie, and Sean Zimmerman, Aria and Ella Backus, and Clara Freer; sister-in-law, Marilyn Ricker; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Martin was also preceded in death by his siblings, Katherine Zimmerman, Emma Burkholder, Clarence Zimmerman, and Barbara Zimmerman; half-brother, Roscoe Zimmerman; and half-sister, Hazel Pilbeam.

A funeral service for Martin will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., in Wauseon, with Rev. Steven R. Geske officiating. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery.

Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta is entrusted with arrangements.

Those considering contributions are asked to remember Emmaus Lutheran Church or the Lyons Royalton Fire Department, 405 E. Morenci St., Lyons, Ohio 43533 in Martin's memory.

