Marvin Bert Tuckerman, 84, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his home. He was born June 3, 1935, in Chesterfield Township to the late Bert and Esther (Buehrer) Tuckerman. Marvin married Dorothy Mae Beck, his wife of 49 years, on May 11, 1961, and she preceded him in death.

Marvin was a 1955 graduate of Chesterfield-Dover High School, and served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Sheridan Manufacturing in Wauseon until his retirement in 1997. He lived in the Wauseon area prior to moving to Angola, Ind., in 2009, and most recently moved to Lakewood Ranch, Fla., in July of 2019.

Marvin was a member of Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold until moving to Angola, where he attended SonLight Community Church. He was a very humble, unassuming man. Although he was a man of very few words, his quiet demeanor spoke volumes. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed picking on his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Doug (Kori) Tuckerman; three grandchildren, Levi, Lydia, and DeeDee, all of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; one brother, Lemoyne (Carol) of Delta; and one sister, Jane (Carl) Olmstead of Wauseon.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Lee.

A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Pettisville Cemetery.