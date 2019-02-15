Marvin L. Hunter, 80, of Bryan passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the Community Health and Wellness Centers emergency room in Bryan. Marvin was born in Bryan July 4, 1938, the son of the late Glen LeRoy and Leva Alice (Hubbell) Hunter. He married Winifred Eileen Miller on Feb. 22, 1969, in Bryan, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 26, 2017.

Marvin worked for Spangler Candy Company as a cook for 39 years, retiring in 1998. Following his retirement, Marvin worked as a car retriever for Casebere Motors, Pepple Chevrolet, Landmark Chevrolet, Bryan Ford, Superior Auto, and the Montpelier Auto Auction. He was a member of Bryan First Brethren Church. He enjoyed rooting for Ohio State, playing bingo, going to the casino, bowling, and traveling. He truly enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his two daughters, Sharon (Dick) Rowan of Wauseon and Linda (Jerry) Goeltzenleuchter of Bryan; five grandchildren, Kelli (Gene Powell) Stegman of Perrysburg, Ohio, Todd (Ruby) Rowan of Schertz, Texas, Beth (Adam) Roberts of Bryan, David (Dawn) Goeltzenleuchter of Edgerton, Ohio, and Jan (Brian) Gower of Findlay, Ohio; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Denver (Roma) Hunter of Bryan, Richard (Diane) Hunter of Wauseon and Laylin (Charlene) Krill of Bryan; three sisters, Margaret (Tom) Lawson of Bryan, Londa Champion of Hillsdale, Mich., and Vivian Smith of Oregon, Ohio;

He was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Jeffery Allen Rowan and Daniel Goeltzenleuchter; one brother, Wayne Krill; and one sister, Betty Keller.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home - Greenisen Chapel, in Bryan, with Rev. Dick Buchsteiner officiating. Graveside committal services followed in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to .

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.