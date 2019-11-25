Mary Ann Kosier, 90, of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Northcrest Nursing Center in Napoleon. She was born May 6, 1929, to the late Frank and Mary (Schindler) Miller in Defiance. In 1960, she married Darold Kosier, who preceded her in death in 1986.

Mary was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Frances Miller and Herb Miller; nieces, Becca Miller and Cindy Brenner; great-great-nephew, Miller Merillat; and her special friend, Marlin Wyse.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church, with Fr. Jacob Gordon officiating. Burial followed the service at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.

Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance was entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the .

