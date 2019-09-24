Mary Anne (Smith) Clough, 94, of Wauseon passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Genacross Lutheran Services Alpine Village. Mary Anne was born July 22, 1925, in Riga, Mich., to the late Harland and Stella Smith. She married Berl Nelson Clough, with whom she had three children and settled in Fayette, and he preceded her in death.

Mary Anne was a graduate of Blissfield High School and attended Adrian College. She was active in Fayette Christian Church, and in her later years was often found calling on people in nursing homes and hospitals. She enjoyed traveling and her grandchildren. People could always count on her ready smile and respectful attitude.

Surviving are her children, Karleen (Paul) Sternisha and Eileen (Thomas) Fitzenreiter; four grandchildren, Heather Fitzenreiter, Linda Baldwin, Toby Fitzenreiter, and Andrew Sternisha; five great-grandchildren, Emma St.Clair, Nathaniel Hull, William Fitzenreiter, Henry Fitzenreiter, and Eve Fitzenreiter; and one great-great-grandchild, Ethan Hull.

She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Connie Jean.

A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Fayette Christian Church.

A memorial gathering will be held 10 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family request no flowers, your expressions of condolence are more than enough. Any donations will be given to Alpine Village in gratitude and tribute to their kind and compassionate staff who took care of Mary Anne's needs when she moved into the Village and when she was sick her last few days.

