Mary F. Garza, 65, of Wauseon passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 18, 1954, at Corpus Christi Texas, the daughter of the late Carpio and Amalia Flores (Garcia). She married Mario Garza on April 24, 1973, and he survives.

Mary moved from Texas to the Archbold area 45 years ago. She worked in secretarial administration, including a long-term position with the health department for the WIC program. Mary enjoyed her grandchildren most of all. When not tending to them, she enjoyed sewing, her involvement with the church, organizing family functions, going out for breakfast, and collecting cans with the grandchildren (to disperse the money to the grandkids). She loved to sit outside on a beautiful day, cooking, and shopping. She was always on the go, and loved to talk to others about God. Mary was a member of Good Shepherd Mennonite Church near Archbold.

She is also survived by her four children, Eva Leticia Thompson (Dan), Jerry Garza (Angie), Victoria Dickey, and Sarah Garza (Glen); 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers; and four sisters.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Chris Flores.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held 2-4 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Mennonite Church, with a memorial service from 4-5 p.m., officiated by Pastor Israel. A fellowship dinner will follow until 6 p.m.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.