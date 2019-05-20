Mary Hall, 96, of Lyons passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home. Born on March 20, 1923, in Fulton County, she was the daughter of the late John Ondrejka and Susie Prieba. She married George William Hall on Sept. 20, 1942, and he preceded her in death.

Mary was a 1941 graduate of Lyons High School. She and George owned and operated Hall's Market in downtown Lyons for 30 years, and were also farmers. She was a life member of the Order of Eastern Star, the Ladies VFW Auxiliary, and the Lyons Historical Society. Mary enjoyed crocheting and sewing, and loved her flowers and being outdoors. One of her passions was caring for others, so much so that she acquired her STNA at the age of 72.

Surviving are her daughter, Mary Corbin of Lyons; grandson, Jassen (Patti) Corbin; and great-granddaughter, Alli Corbin.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Susie Bezek.

A funeral service for Mary will be held noon Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci, Mich., with Pastor Darren Lemmon officiating. Burial will follow in Lyons Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in honor of Mary are suggested to benefit the Lyons-Royalton Fire Department.

Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.