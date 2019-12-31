Mary "Jean" Knierim, 85, of Wauseon passed into heaven on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Jean was born in Racine, Wisc., on May 21, 1934, the only child of the late George and Carrie Mohr.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her life centered around her family enjoying time spent at the cottage on Deep Lake and gatherings to celebrating birthdays and holidays. She enjoyed playing cards and was an avid reader. Jean was a homemaker for many years, worked in the family business of Osborn Drugs, and later became employed at the Fulton County Health Center in the Human Resources Department, where she retired.

She will be greatly missed by her husband of 62 years, Harold F. Knierim; sons, Daniel (Cathy) Knierim of Fayette, Philip (Lori) Knierim of Wauseon, and Michael (Robin) Knierim of Wauseon; grandchildren, Bradley (Amanda) Knierim, Stacey (Dustin) Schroeder, Craig (Tiffany) Knierim, Aubrey Knierim, Grant Knierim, and Kyle Knierim; nine great-grandchildren; and special sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Grieser, Ruth Knierim, and Judy Knierim.

She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Knierim.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church, with Pastor Michael Berne officiating. Interment will be private in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Visitation for Jean will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

Those wishing to make a contribution in Jean's memory may consider CHP-Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice or .

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.