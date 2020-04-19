Mary P. Reckner, 94, of Wauseon passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in her home. She was born in Liberty Center on July 14, 1925, to the late Lansing and Pearl Mae (Simmons) Skates. She married Chester "Chet" Reckner in Wauseon on April 7, 1944, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2018.

Shortly after their marriage, they purchased the farm where she resided until the time of her passing. Mary had worked out of home, where she owned and operated a beauty shop and was able to serve her clients until she was 80 years old. She was a faithful member of Fulton Union Christian Church, where she looked forward to worshipping with her friends. Some of her favorite pastimes were reading, listening to books, and playing dominoes with her friends. Her family meant the world to her. She never forgot a birthday and made sure everyone received Christmas gifts. Making sure she was able to pass away peacefully in her home of 75 years, was the best gift the family could give her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ann Austin, Mike (Lynda) Reckner, Dennis (Kim) Reckner, Patrick (Melanie Myers) Reckner, and Tina McDowell; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Lowell Austin; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Sintobin) Reckner; granddaughter, Abby Jean Reckner; great-grandsons, Michael James Autry and Freddie Alan Weder; brothers, Vern, George, Harold, Clive, and Dale Skates; and sister, Hazel Miller.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services, and burial will be private for the family at Winameg Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Fulton Union Church, 5232 County Road HJ, Delta, Ohio 43515 or a in her memory.

