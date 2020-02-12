Merici A. Krieger-Harms, 93, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. She was born in Williams County, Ohio, on Feb. 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Leonard and Addie (Donor) Stark. In 1945, she married Elmer Krieger, and he preceded her in death in 1994. In 1995, she married Bernard "Bud" Harms, and he preceded her in death in 2001.

Prior to her retirement, she had worked at the former German Village Products in Wauseon for 25 years. She was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon and a member of the Wauseon American Legion Auxiliary.

Surviving are two daughters, Susan (Robert) Wines of Wauseon and Kristene (Kim) Clark of Wauseon; stepchildren, Pam Fox of Morenci, Mich., and Dean Harms of Malinta; grandchildren, Nicholas Wines, Brittany (Jacob) Hall, Christopher Wines, Alexse (Mark) Wallischeck, Darcie (Jason) Mohler, and Marlee (Travis) Crain; step-grandchildren, Desirae (Jason) Hintz and Kirsten (Gary Jr.) Cole; great-grandchildren, Avah, Norah, Lylah, Meah, and Trinah Wallischeck, Bishop Olis, Lucas Mohler, Jack, Tucker, and Liam Hall; step-great-grandchildren, Kadence, Kortney, J.T. and Danika Hintz, and Lindsay and Gary III Cole; and one sister, Margaret Wyse of West Unity.

She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Judy Krieger.

Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Steven R. Geske officiating. Private family interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton.

Visitation for Merici will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Alpine Village Auxiliary, CHP-Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice, Emmaus Lutheran Church or the .

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.