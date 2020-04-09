Merlon L. "Mike" Proudfoot, 95, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Parkview Regional Medical Center, Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He was born in Wauseon, Ohio on Jan. 16, 1925 to the late Forest & Bertha (Mohler) Proudfoot.

Mike married Ruth Conrad on April 8, 1949 and she preceded him in death on Sept. 29, 2015. Mike was a tool & die maker working for Fulton Industries when he retired in the late 1980s. Mike was a member of the American Legion in Wauseon. An avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Indians fan, he also enjoyed taking rides in the country with his wife, painting and being with his family, friends and grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jill (LaRoy) Martinez; Julie (Dan) Stuckey; Reed Proudfoot and special friend Regina Garcia; grandchildren, Kayla (Logan) Wyse; Colton (Betsy) Martinez; Chase (Krysta) Proudfoot; Darcy Proudfoot; Luke (Janessa) Stuckey; Alex (Courtney) Stuckey; Sarah (Logan) Stuckey; Oliver (Mikaela) Stuckey; great-grandchildren, Henley, Corbin, Urban & Daphne Wyse; Everett Martinez; Maks, Wyatt, Brody & River Stuckey; Emerson & Merritt Stuckey; Quinn Stuckey; Arthur Stuckey and sister, Eileen Rupp.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services and burial will be private at Wauseon Union Cemetery, Wauseon with Military Honors. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fulton County Veterans Association, 604 S. Shoop Ave. Ste. 270, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 313, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in Mike's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.