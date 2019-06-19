Michael A. Beroske, 61, of Lyons passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Heartland - Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. He was born to Richard and Nancy (Pohlman) Beroske on Dec. 27, 1957. He married the love of his life, Barbara (Dorsey) Keefer, his loving wife of 23 years, in 1995, and she survives.

Mike attended St. John Jesuit High School. He worked alongside his father, uncle, brothers, and cousins at Beroske's Farm and Greenhouse until he retired in 2008. Together, he and Barb enjoyed traveling and weekly dinners out with their friends. In 2012, they purchased a beautiful home in Surprise, Ariz., where they enjoyed their early retirement years being close to family. In 2017, they moved back to northwest Ohio to spend more time with their grandchildren. Mike enjoyed going to the casino, playing video poker, and watching sports on TV. Mike had a keen sense of humor, and came up with the best one-liners when you least expected it.

He is also survived by his children, Michael (Marcie) Beroske Jr., Chelsea (Jimmy Choo) Beroske, Todd (Marcy) Keefer, and Doug (Stacy Bell) Keefer; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his mother, Nancy; siblings, Richard Jr. (Cheryl), Thomas (Joyce), Theodore, and Kathryn (Terrence) Wray; and furry companion, Annie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Beroske Sr., and Uncle Ronald Beroske.

A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St., Swanton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with a family visitation from 3-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

A full moon sparked many adventures throughout his life; Mike took his final adventure on the very night of a full moon!