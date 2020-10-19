Michael Douglas Draper, 66, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a year-long battle with kidney cancer. Mike was born Nov. 19, 1953, to Donald and and Edith Draper of Toledo, Ohio.

Mike graduated from Libbey High School in 1972, and moved to Wauseon in 1982. He was the owner of Quality Cleaning Service of Northwest Ohio. He founded the company in 1983 with his wife, Linda, and was grateful to his many loyal customers and employees who kept the company growing. Mike was an avid fisherman and spent much of his free time on Lake Erie. While not on the water, he diligently worked at improving the speed of his boat. Mike loved working on anything mechanical and was partial to his Fords. In his earlier years, he traveled the country with his friends and brothers to car races. Later, he became an enthusiastic camper, exploring many places with his family. Mike will be remembered as a dedicated family man and for his cheerful, outgoing personality.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Draper; four children Chad (Maryann) Elliott, Justin (Nicole) Sexton, Jennifer Draper (Crockett) Butler, and Michael (Cassandra) Draper Jr.; four grandchildren, Haylee Sexton, Chris Elliott, Tim Elliott, and Wiley Butler; and siblings, Larry (Debbie) Draper, Sharon Wootton, Daniel (Sandy) Draper, Brian (Amy) Draper, and Missy (Marc) Wilczynski.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the visitation will be limited to family. The funeral will include immediate family only. Masks will be required.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.