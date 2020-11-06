1/1
Mitchel L. Dulaney
Mitchel L. Dulaney, 38, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He was born in Wauseon on Jan. 6, 1982, to Roger and Carol (Kovar) Dulaney.

He was a graduate of Evergreen High School and of Four County Vocation School in the electronics program. He attended college and was a member of the VFW 7424 Dad's Post. He enjoyed working with all electronics and had an interest in trains. He enjoyed family history and being an uncle. He had a kind soul and liked to help others. He had many career paths, and was currently employed with Velocity as technical support.

Left to remember him are his parents; brother, Christopher (Cynthia) Dulaney; nephew, Anthony; and niece, Penelope, all of Wauseon; grandparent, Carolyn Uhlik; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, William and Clara Mae Dulaney, and Laddie Kovar.

A public graveside committal service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Burial will be at Winameg Cemetery.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice in Mitchel's memory.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
