Myrtie A. "Marty" Hardin
Myrtie A. "Marty" Hardin, 89, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. She was born April 26, 1931, in Tedrow to the late Clyde and Myrtle (Louser) Wentz. Marty married the love of her life, Ennis "Red" Hardin, on June 27, 1953, and he preceded her in death in 2001.

Marty's pride in joy was her family – she loved taking care of her family and making many memories with them. Later in life she also enjoyed going to the Fulton County Senior Center, where she played bingo, card games, and puzzles, and socialized with friends. She had great love and affection for her two furry friends until the end, Little Bit and JoJo. Marty was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, and will be missed beyond measure.

She is survived by her children, Paul Hardin, Pamela Erickson, Roxie Fox, Dawn Hardin and Terry (Kathy) Hardin; grandchildren, Taylor, Tami, Jason, Lyndsey, Jennifer, James, Autumn, Summer, and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Ross, Mackinzy, Tristan, August, Phoenix, and Skyler.

She was also preceded in death by her daughters, Debbie and Sandy; and grandchildren, Debra, Eric, and Kasey.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all funeral services will be private for Marty's immediate family. Interment will be private in Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian, Mich.

Edger-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to be entrusted with Marty's funeral arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
