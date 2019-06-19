Nancy Jane Moyer, 80, of Pinehurst, N.C., passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Nancy was born in Battle Creek, Mich., on April 17, 1939, the daughter of the late Perry and Dorothy Davies Gray. She married John "Jack" Moyer, her high school sweetheart and husband of almost 65 years, and he survives.

Nancy was an elementary school teacher during her working career. She loved gardening and cooking. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a strong Christian, and loved spending time with her family. She was also a musician, playing both the piano and cello.

She is also survived by a son, Doug (Lori) Moyer; a daughter, Kathryn; two amazing grandsons, Benjamin and Jackson Moyer; and her sister, Virginia Scoggins.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gordon Gray, and sister, Mary Phillips.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Pinehurst, N.C.

Services were entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nancy's name should be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Online condolences can be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.