Nancy Joan Krumm, 86, of Wauseon entered the Lord's Kingdom on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born June 18, 1934, in Canton Ohio, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Lombardi. In January 1954 Nancy married Edwin Dean Krumm, and he preceded her in death in 2008.

Our family spent summers camping, fishing, and hiking in Wyoming and Montana. We also enjoyed camping in Pennsylvania and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Mom had an adventurer's heart: even participating in an epic family backpacking journey into the rugged Bighorn Mountains. She enjoyed trips to Florida, and at the age of 65 undertook a solo trip to Alaska.

Mom was fond of preparing new and family favorite recipes, sewing, and creating many beautiful quilts, which she gave as cherished heirlooms. She recently completed a final quilt for a new great-grandson. Mom was a voracious reader and enjoyed the daily challenge of the New York Times crossword puzzle.

In 1977, Mom and Dad relocated near Canal Fulton, Ohio, where they built a home, planted and nurtured several thousand trees, raised chickens and pheasants, grew grapes, gardened, and in the process transformed a 10-acre cornfield into their own "little piece of heaven."

Raised during the Great Depression, Mom and Dad instilled in us a strong work ethic and love of the out-of-doors. Mom made sure we knew how to cook and wash laundry, before sending us off to college. But our preference was still bringing home laundry, much to her chagrin. We also brought home friends, which she never hesitated to send back to school with full bellies!

After Dad's passing, Mom moved to Wauseon, becoming a member of Christ United Methodist Church, where she helped with many projects. Her favorite was serving students at the school breakfast program.

Mom is survived by her sons, Robert (Sharon) Krumm in Wauseon and Eric Krumm in Ormond Beach, Fla.; granddaughter, Margaret Krumm, and her husband André Chubb and their two children, Gwendolyn and Pascal; grandsons, Jacob and Thomas Krumm; step-granddaughters, Heather and Jennifer Nash; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Nancy was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael, and sister, Mary Jane Cantrell.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church, followed by a family and friends meal.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

Our family expresses deepest appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Fulton County Health Center's Rainbow Oncology Center, Emergency Room and Critical Care Unit, and the very special nurses at the CHP Homecare and Hospice. A very special thank you to Dr. Kenton Kemp, The Reverend Mike Bernie, and Mom's two amazing neighbors, Brian and Andrey Courtney.

Memorial contributions can be made to .

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.