Nancy L. (Vajen) Brown, 84, of Napoleon passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Fulton Manor Nursing Home in Wauseon. She was born in Detroit, Mich., on April 29, 1935, to the late William H. and Mildred E. (Warncke) Vajen.

Nancy worked for Perfection Finishers, retiring in 1991, and was a homemaker. She had many loves in her life. Above all, she loved to craft, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to read, her cats, and to be outdoors. Nancy also loved to go to flea markets.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cindy (Mark) Patterson, Annette (Wade) Burbage, Jennifer (Orin) Prosser, Mark Brown, Linda Cassady, Mary Jo Brown, and Scott (Laurie) Brown; 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Karan (Donald) Niebergall.

She was also preceded in death by her great-grandson, Gavin Coulter.

Funeral services for Nancy will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with Pastor Alan Weese officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

A period of visitation will precede the funeral service, from 9-11 a.m.

Those planning a monetary contribution are asked to consider the Henry County Humane Society or Community Health Professionals Hospice.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com.