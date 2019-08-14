Neale Ross Chase, 74, of Fayette passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at his home. He was born July 14, 1945, in Morenci, Mich., to the late Vernon and Grace (Ford) Chase. He married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Brehm, on Aug. 30, 1969, at Fayette Christian Church, and they shared almost 50 years of happy marriage. She survives.

Neale grew up in the Fayette area and attended Gorham-Fayette schools. After high school he enlisted and served in the U.S. Army, serving overseas during the Vietnam War. After returning to civilian life, he worked as a foreman at the former Fayette Tubular Products for many years before his medical retirement. He was a member of VFW Post 7424 in Wauseon and American Legion John Dale Post 143 in Fayette. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and trips to the casino. Several years ago, he was fortunate to enjoy an unforgettable cruise with his entire family to Cozumel and Key West.

Neale is also survived by a daughter, Shannon Canfield of Adrian, Mich.; a brother, Wayne (Betty) Chase of Malone, Texas; two grandchildren, Brady and Andrew Canfield, both of Toledo; as well as numerous, in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Duane and Helen Brehm.

A funeral service for Neale will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette, with Rev. Dr. Sam Wickard officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette, with military honors provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends for visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in honor of Neale can be made to the .

