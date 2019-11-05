Nellie (Stites) Merillat, 89, of Archbold passed peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Bryan Hospital. Nellie was born March 2, 1930, to the late Robert and Alice (Kuhn) Stites. She married Ray James Merillat on Jan. 17, 1947, and he preceded her in death.

Nellie and Ray resided in rural Fayette all their married life, where they raised their five children. Nellie showed her love and support for her children and youth in the area, serving as 4-H advisor for 20 years and helping to start the Fayette Pancake Sausage Supper. Working the family garden, caring for the animals, sewing for her children and, later, working at McCord's in Wauseon along with her husband, they set a quiet example of the satisfaction and importance of hard work. While at McCord's, Nellie was active in the UAW, helping co-workers whom she considered family, and she continued this support in retirement. She took pride in volunteering on election day as a precinct election official in Fulton County for many years. She lived out her faith as a longtime member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Archbold, where she was active in the Rosary Altar Society.

Nellie was an avid sports fan, keeping up with multiple sports, teams, and players at once. Family was always a priority and a treasure to Nellie. Over the years she enjoyed family reunions and get-togethers, attending grandchildren's many activities, and always welcomed a visit with a cup of coffee and a card game. She was a woman of strong convictions, of fierce love, and of unwavering support.

Surviving to share memories and mourn her loss are her children, Mary Ellen (John) Colegrove, Jane Merillat, Helen Rashley, and Rick (Deb) Merilla; daughter-in-law, Joyce Merillat; siblings, Mary Grime, Evelyn Moore, and June Wanless; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by three brothers; six sisters; son, Edd Merillat; son-in-law, Jeff Rashley; and great-grandson, Miller Merillat.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Nellie will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Archbold, with Father Stephen Stanbery officiating. A private Rite of Committal and burial will follow at Smith's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held immediately following at the church.

Family and friends may call 2-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Archbold, with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Archbold EMS.