Nicholas James Pheils Jones, 22, of Delta passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his Bowling Green, Ohio, home, where he was a junior at Bowling Green State University. He was born in Toledo on July 29, 1997, to Luke J. Jones and Christina (Pheils) Jones, and they survive.

Nick was a 2016 graduate of Delta High School, and currently was pursuing his bachelor's degree at BGSU. Nick was happiest when enjoying the great outdoors: fishing the Maumee River and other rivers and lakes with his brothers, with hopes of someday seeing the rest of the world's natural wonders. He truly enjoyed night fishing for catfish with his brothers and often hiking at Oak Openings State Park.

Also surviving are his brothers, Justin, Logan, and Lucas Jones; special friend, Katie Elling; grandfather, Larry Klausing; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; canine companion, "Bella"; and his geckos, "Lemon" and "Rango".

A funeral service celebrating Nick's life will be private for the family. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Public visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy may make memorial contributions to the family in care of Luke Jones.

