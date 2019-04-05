Norbert Herman Rohrs, 88, of rural Wauseon passed away peacefully from a 20-year battle with multiple myeloma Thursday, April 4, 2019, with his loving wife and family by his side. Born Dec. 7, 1930, at the home of his parents in Liberty Township, Henry County, Norbert was the son of the late Carl and Erna (Drewes) Rohrs. He married his high school sweetheart and wife of almost 68 years, Shirley (Proudfoot) Rohrs, on July 29, 1951, and she survives.

Norbert was baptized and confirmed at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Napoleon. He was a graduate of Liberty Center, Class of 1949. He enlisted in the Army in February of 1951 and served in the Korean War, marrying Shirley while on furlough. He and his wife farmed the family farm, along with having a hog operation and raising tomatoes.

Norbert was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon for over 50 years. He was a lifetime member of Wauseon American Legion Post 265, Liberty Center VFW Post 6596, the Fulton County Farm Bureau, Ohio Farmers Union, Farm Bureau Council, Fulton County Pork Producers, and the neighborhood pepper club. Norbert enjoyed hunting with his sons and traveling.

He is also survived by his children, Rodney (Lisa) Rohrs of rural Wauseon, Richard (Joan) Rohrs, and Kathy Rohrs Schwenkmeyer of rural Liberty Center; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Janice Rohrs of rural Liberty Center.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Rozella Slee; an infant sister; brothers, Arthur C. Rohrs and Vernon W. Rohrs; and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held 11 a..m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Roger Marlow officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by Liberty Center VFW Post 6596.

The family will receive visitors 4-8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the church.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is entrusted with arrangements.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon.

