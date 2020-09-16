1/1
Norma Jean Baker
Norma Jean Baker, 82, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in CHP Hospice Care in Defiance. She was born Nov. 3, 1937, in Findlay, Ohio, to the late Harry and Mable Uhlenhaker Preston. On Oct. 22, 1960, she married David A. Baker Sr., and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2019.

Norma was a graduate of Cory Rawson High School. She worked at Globe Weis and Wauseon Manufacturing in her early years. She was a housekeeper for many years in the Pettisville and Wauseon areas, with her greatest job being a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was a member of Winameg Christian Church before moving to Florida, then attended the Redemption Christian Church for 16 years in Inverness. Upon her return to Ohio, she joined True North Church in Wauseon.

Norma enjoyed camping and fishing with her family on Lake Erie and Harrison Lake. In her free time she liked watching baseball. Even though an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays, she enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play the most. She enjoyed baking, shopping, finding different restaurants, and road trips. Norma was a blessing to everyone she met. She will always be remembered for her incredible faith, kindness, positivity, spunk, sassiness, selfless acts, caring personality, strength, forgiving heart, and stubbornness (in the best way), but most of all her loving spirit. She has now received her wings and will always be our guardian angel.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Christina "Tina" McQuillin (Rodney) Imbrock; sons, Joseph (Cindy) Baker and David A. Baker Jr. (Sharie Hurst); grandchildren, Crystal (Justin) Lantz, Danielle McQuillin, Jeffry McQuillin, Rebecka "Becka" Baker, Amanda Baker, and Mariah Baker; two great-grandchildren, Luca and Braxton Lantz; sisters-in-law, Shirley Bialecki, Janet (Bob) Savage, and Donna (Dan) Gravance; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Fred Preston, Elsie Williamson, Aldyth Preston, Beatrice Stevens, Edith Snyder, Ruth Augsburger, Paul Preston, Harry Preston, Daniel Preston, and Rosemary Ferguson, and by her grandson, Brett Baker.

Visitation for Norma will be private. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Winameg Cemetery. Due to health concerns with COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to True North Church in Wauseon or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
