Norville Volkman, 81, of rural Wauseon passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in his home. Norville was born in Wauseon on Sept. 24, 1938, the son of the late Arthur and Magdalena (Rauch) Volkman. On June 6, 1958, he married Terry Zimmerman, and she survives.

Norville was a U.S. Army veteran. Prior to his retirement, he had been a heavy equipment operator in the area for many years. He was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon, where he had held various offices. He was a member of Friends of Harrison Lake, and he enjoyed antique tractors, gardening, camping, a good campfire, and his dog, Sugar Bear.

Also surviving are three sons, Rick (Peggy) Volkman of Wauseon, Rich (Josie) Volkman of Wauseon, and Randy (Michele) Volkman of Delta; one daughter, Robin (Terry) Goyette of Flint, Mich.; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lavern Volkman of Wauseon; and a sister, Mary Lou (Larry) Leatherman of Liberty Center.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Volkman, and twin grandsons, Stephen and Dustin Volkman.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Steven R. Geske officiating. Interment will be private in St. John's Cemetery, Freedom Township.

Visitation for Norville will be 2-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the church.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Emmaus Lutheran Church, the Tuesday With Arlene group at Emmaus Lutheran or the .

