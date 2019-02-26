Ola Louise Brink, 97, of Morenci, Mich., passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold, where she had resided the past three years. She was born Sept. 16, 1921, in Morenci. Ola married Jack I. Brink on Feb. 6, 1943, in Wauseon, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 30, 2015.

Ola graduated valedictorian of the Class of 1940 from the former Chesterfield School, and was a lifelong Morenci-area resident. She later worked for Chesterfield-Dover School as a treasurer before serving as a treasurer for Wauseon Exempted Village Schools for 17 years, until her retirement in 1987. Ola was a faithful member of Morenci Bible Fellowship Church.

She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, and golfing with her husband and friends, as well as rooting for the Detroit Tigers. She was fortunate to have traveled extensively across the United States, as well as abroad. Her family was always top priority, and she took pride in always supporting the activities of her kids, and later those of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Betty Ann (Bob) Bieber of Fayette and Denise (Rick) Kamcza of Waterville, Ohio; three sons, Gary (Carol) Brink of Blissfield, Mich., Rick (Kay) Brink of Bryan, and Steve (Julie) Brink of Archbold; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her mother, Freda (Coulson) Belknap; a sister, Shirley Bulkley; and a grandson, Matthew Emmons.

A Celebration of Life for Ola will be begin 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Morenci Bible Fellowship Church, 13181 Sims Hwy., with Rev. James Yatzek officiating. Private burial will take place prior to the service at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends for visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may make memorial contributions to Morenci Bible Fellowship Church or the Cherry Street Mission in Toledo.

