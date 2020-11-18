1/1
Olen Earl Stutzman
Olen Earl Stutzman, age 87, of Wauseon went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He was born on Aug. 22, 1933, in Wauseon to the late Steven and Kathryn (McKimmy) Stutzman. On March 6, 1955, Olen married Mary Ann (Norden), and she survives.

Olen graduated from Chesterfield-Dover High School in 1951. He worked as a welder for Kaiser Jeep in Toledo and for many years as a mechanic for Toledo Edison. He was a lifelong farmer. After retirement, he spent the winter in Florida. He enjoyed antique cars, playing horseshoes, and shuffleboard. Olen was a member of the Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon. He resided at Glenn Park in Defiance in his final eight years.

Also surviving is a son, Stanley (Angela) Stutzman; and two daughters, Cynthia Coy and Sonya (James) Ballmer. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Olen was preceded in death by his siblings, Arlene Andrews, Mary Hammontree, Darrell Stutzman, Russell Stutzman, and David Stutzman.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all funeral services will be private at Crossroads Evangelical Church with Pastor Kevin Clark officiating. Interment will be at the Wauseon Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Evangelical Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Stutzman family.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
