Pamela Jean (Mortemore) Paskan, 63, of Wauseon passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Pam was born in Toledo on Aug. 7, 1956, to Ronald Mortemore and the late Helen (Styer) Ferris. She married the love of her life, Michael Sterling Paskan, her husband of 38 years, in Wauseon, on July 19, 1982, and he survives. Pam worked in many different fields including, factory, retail, pharmaceutical, banking, and janitorial. She was a hardworking, loving, caring, and outgoing woman. She was looked up to by friends and family alike. Pam enjoyed being a wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing bingo, cards, watching soap operas, watching racing, riding motorcycle with her husband, and most of all supporting her grandchildren in sporting events. She was her husband's and two sons' biggest racing fans. Also left to cherish her memory is her father, Ronald Mortemore; children, Dawn (Keith) Torbet, Donovan (Becky) Paskan, Torrie Geis, Jeffery Geis, and bonus son, James (Lisa) Ledyard; brother, Michael Smith; sister, Kim Ferguson; grandchildren, Haley Sue Geis, Chelsey Geis, Zac Geis, Kaleb Torbet, Preston (Natalie) Torbet, Kendra (Shawn Davis) Torbet, Jordan (Katlyn) Torbet, Erin (Roy) Mercer, Brandon Paskan, Elizabeth (Caleb) Mohr, Kyleigh Paskan, Stephen (Chelsea) Simpson, Hunter Shaffer, Kaycee Shaffer, Grace Ledyard, and Alyssa Ledyard; 16 great-grandchildren and two on the way; and one great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Stacie Jones. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be private for the family at Greenlawn Cemetery. Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta is entrusted with arrangements. Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to make memorial contributions to Community Health Professional, 230 Westfield Drive, Archbold, Ohio 43502 or Cancer Treatment Centers of America, 2520 Elisha Ave., Zion, Ill. 60099 in Pam's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from May 1 to May 2, 2020.