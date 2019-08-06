Patricia B. "Trish" Andre, 58, of Wauseon passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born Feb. 10, 1961, in New Castle, Ind., to the late Keith and Jean (Hartman) Painter. She married Nathan L. Andre on Feb. 2, 1985, in Wauseon, and he survives.

Trish was a graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agronomy, and was a certified crop advisor. She was a member of North Clinton Church in Wauseon, the Ohio Jersey Breeder's Association, Gideon International Auxiliary, and the Farm Bureau. She was a 4-H advisor and a Bible Quiz coach.

She is also survived by her children, Perry and Kirby Andre of Bowling Green, Kira and Steven Wetmore, of Mount Ulla, N.C., and Ross Andre of Wauseon; a grandchild, Esther Andre; siblings, Dr. Elaine (Painter) and Rev. Sam Romines of Bowling Green, Ky., Daniel and Rosalind (Painter) Richey of New Castle, Ind., Greg and Ramona (Painter) Hayne of Fairfield, Iowa, Tom and Jan Painter of Mooreland, Ind., Joe Painter of Springport, Ind., and David and Pam Painter of Parker City, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Trish's Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at North Clinton Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Glenn Coblentz and Pastor Brad Faler officiating. A funeral luncheon will follow the service.

Friends may visit 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the church, and Saturday at the church one hour prior to the service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Clinton Church.

Online condolences may be given at: www.grisierfh.com.