Paul John Celani II, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. He was born at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Va., the son of Paul and the late Angela (Piercefield) Celani. PJ was welcomed by a sister, Salena.

They spent the first 2 ½ years in Norfolk, Va., before moving back to Napoleon.The time came that PJ was welcomed into a blended family. His mom Deb, sister Tara, and, later, a brother Christopher, residing in Wauseon. PJ loved working on anything, being known as a MacGyver. He was always willing to help someone when they needed it.

PJ was a 1997 graduate of Wauseon High School, then moved to Atlanta to learn the gutter business.He worked for several contractors. He finally began working for himself before starting PJC Construction LLC. He learned all aspects of the construction trade. He traveled and worked in several states, but he especially loved the warm states with beaches. Whenever possible, he was on the river, boating or knee boarding.

The love of PJ's life was his son, Jaycob Paul. Spending time together, they went to museums, watched movies, and went on camping trips.

PJ is also survived by his father Paul (Deb); siblings, Tara (Brad) Dumas, Salena (Josh) Schnitkey, and Chris (Holly) Celani; grandparents, Chick and Norma Piercefield; and aunts, uncles, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Wauseon, where friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.