Pauline E. (Trudel) Griffin, 88, of Alliance, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Danbury Senior Living of Alliance. She was born Dec. 5, 1930, in Wauseon to the late Oscar and Mary (Schantz) Trudel. She married Roger S. Griffin, her husband of 66 years, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2018.

Pauline was an active member of Lutheran churches where she resided, most recently St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Alliance. In her spare time, she cherished times spent with family and longtime friends, and her time at Lake Mohawk and traveling.

Pauline is survived by her children, Elaine (Bob) Puz of Malvern, Ohio, Mark (Carol) Griffin of Denver, Colo., Eric (Connie) Griffin of Malvern, Ohio, Bruce (Shayna) Griffin of Columbus, Ohio, and Nancy Griffin of Raleigh, N.C.; brother, John (Janette) Trudel of Archbold; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 3295 S. Union Ave., in Alliance. Interment of Pauline's and Roger's ashes will take place at noon Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Pettisville Mennonite Cemetery in Pettisville.

The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the Oct. 5 service, from 10-11 a.m.

Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of Canton c/o Theresa Brately, 1465 New England Drive, SE, North Canton, Ohio 44720 or to Camp Frederick P.O. Box 258, Rogers, Ohio 44455.

Pauline's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Danbury Assisted Living of Alliance for their love, compassion, and friendship, and also to Great Lakes Hospice for their compassionate care.