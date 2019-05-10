Pauline Janet Jones, 96, of Fayette, was called home into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 9, 2019, while at CHP Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance. She was born Oct. 3, 1922, and was the last living daughter of the late Harvey and Edna (Thornton) Bacon. Pauline married Melvin "Babe" Jones on March 2, 1940, and he preceded her in death April 23, 2010, one month after their 70th wedding anniversary.

Pauline was a librarian for many years, and was the creator of the much loved "Birthday Book Tree." Many of the Fayette youth selected a birthday book, donated it to the library, and had their photo placed on that tree. There are countless special memory moments from her library days. This lady had a gift of words and the love and ability to bring people to life in her hundreds of "memorial and tributes" posted in various newspapers.

In the 1970s, she and Babe brought their small factory to Industrial Parkway in Fayette, and she took over the bookkeeping duties as she continued to work and write. After Serenity Haven was established, she became a regular presence with the ladies, and offered her love, friendship, and comfort in whatever capacity her heart was needed. She became "mom", "grandma", and "special lady" to many, and always took time to know each lady's heart and offer her prayers and hugs.

Little did she know that she would become a cancer survivor, but that was just an inconvenience to her. It was a battle, and 20 years later she still survived. Her faith wasn't taunted by those medical reports, because she knew who her real Heavenly doctor was.

As with most grandmas, she was ever-present in her grandsons' lives and activities. You couldn't keep that Lady Eagle off the stands, or off the fields! Baseball, basketball, track, golf – it didn't matter, because those grandparents were there for the duration. And sure enough, she was blessed with five great-granddaughters, and she got her second wind. No matter the sport, the event, the organizations, she was there. FFA, 4-H, fair shows, she was rooting from her porch. She was the prize for her grandkids, and her love was unconditional. She never had to look far to find praise for any of them. It's fun to know that her son, Jim, even got her in a helmet and on a go-cart, but it had to be before she had her hair done. She was still participating in school activities as recently as February. Climb the bleacher, Row 5, Seat 1. She was a very dedicated and loving mom, grandma, and great-grandma, as well as a loving aunt and friend.

Villagers will miss her, as well as her lifelong place of worship, Fayette United Methodist Church, and her family will forever cherish her memory.

Surviving Pauline are her son, Jamie (Sandy) Jones of Big Rapids, Mich., and her daughter, Joyce (Jim) Fruchey of Fayette. Jim was her caregiver, and she loved him as though he was blood, a love he mutually shared. Also surviving are two grandsons, Brian (Lesley) Fruchey and Corey (Melanie) Fruchey, both of Fayette; five grandchildren, Hailey Fruchey of Hampstead, N.C., MacKenzie Fruchey of Morenci, Mich., Alexis Fruchey of Findlay, Ohio, and Kelsey Fruchey and Trista Fruchey, both of Fayette; and her forever fur son, Buckeye, who will be making his home in Big Rapids with his "brother- and sister-in-law."

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Leonard (Gladys) Bacon, Virgil (Orpha) Bacon, Marvin (Jenny) Bacon, and John (Wanda) Bacon; sisters, Mildred Bacon, Alma (John) Ives, and Doris (Clifford) Snow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Pauline will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Fayette United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jeff Bandy officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Pauline can be made to the CHP Hospice or to Fayette United Methodist Church.

Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

The family extends a special thanks and blessings to St. Luke's Medical Center and CHP Hospice for their loving care given to Pauline, and the respect they showed her. Also to Pastor Jeff Bandy, Rev. Karen King, and Pastor Short for their love and concerns. And to the countless friends and family for gathering together to honor her with prayers and visits. "There are no words that convey what our hearts are feeling, but do know that no gesture, prayer or hug went unnoticed or unappreciated." And to Judy, Cindy, Cheryl, Mary Lynn, Joanne, and Joe: Know that your second Mom will be watching over you, and those hugs and love will never fail.