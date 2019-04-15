Pauline Mae Zimmerman, 90, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Fulton Manor with her loving family by her bedside. Pauline was born June 14, 1928, in Stryker, the daughter of the late Emile and Myrtie (Planson) Haye. She met her husband, Myrl R. Zimmerman, in Bryan, and they were married Jan. 7, 1951. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2017.

Pauline began her working career in the early 1950s at the Wire Factory. Later in the decade, she changed employers and began working at Sterling's as a register and soda fountain clerk. In 1964, she took employment with McCord Corporation and worked on the assembly line, packaging automotive gaskets, until her retirement in 1990.

Pauline enjoyed a long list of hobbies which included knitting, quilting, crocheting, ceramics, flower gardening, and anything that took her outdoors. She was a wonderful homemaker, cook, home decorator, and mother to her kids. Pauline was a member of the local UAW chapter and St. John's Christian Church.

She is survived by a son, Tom (Deb); daughter, Lynda (Brent) Schnitkey; grandchildren, Tiffany, Casey (Brittany), and Tyson (Darian – fiance'); great-grandchildren, Luke and Harper; and one brother, Ed Haye of Florida.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. John's Christian Church, Archbold, Burial will precede at 10 a.m. at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Archbold.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. John's Christian Church.