Peter G. Gilbert, Sr., 90, of Stryker, and formerly of Montpelier, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 23, 1929, in Flint, Mich., to the late Peter A. and Winifred M. (Davis) Gilbert.

Peter proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

He is survived by his son, Peter (Deborah) Gilbert Jr. of Stryker; two grandchildren, Peter Gilbert III and Dawayne Gilbert; great-grandchild, Brianna Gilbert; and one sister, Winnie (Charles) Stark of Warrington, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lounetta.

A graveside service will be held noon Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo.

Friends will be received 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Montpelier Senior Center.


