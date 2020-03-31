Phyllis J. (Baker) Simon, 94, of Metamora passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born Oct. 26,1925, to the late Alfred and Philomena (Dibling) Baker at their home in Toledo. Phyllis married the love of her life, William C. "Bill" Simon, a serviceman in the U.S. Seabees and her husband of 58 years, in 1943, and he preceded her in death.

Phyllis attended St. Elizabeth's Catholic School in Richfield Center and graduated from Metamora High School in 1943. She attended cosmetology school and owned her beauty shop, The Beauty Bar, in Metamora, for 40 years. Phyllis and her husband Bill also enjoyed working together for ServiceAmerica at the Seagate Centre in Toledo for 20 years. After retiring, Phyllis and Bill enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Yuma, Ariz., which they did for 30 years.

Phyllis was a social butterfly, and enjoyed spending time visiting with her family and many friends. Phyllis enjoyed music and going dancing with Bill. She was an excellent cook, and enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her children and grandchildren. Phyllis liked to stay busy,and she was always on the go. She continued working well into her eighties, and while everyone else wished they could retire, Phyllis wished she could still work when in her nineties, as she greatly enjoyed seeing and talking with people around town. She was truly one of a kind.

Phyllis had a sparkling personality, and she sparkled on both the inside and out. She was known for her sharp fashion, and was usually always seen wearing something with sequins, gold or leopard print, or perhaps a combination thereof. She stood out from the crowd, and she could not be missed. Yet she will be greatly missed by all who know her and love her.

Phyllis is survived by her five children, William F. (Bonnie) of San Ramon, Calif.; Larry (Judy) of Arnold, Calif.; Cynthia (Larry) Ricica of Lyons; Ronald (Kathleen) of Jasper, Mich.; and Shelley (John) Miller of Metamora; nine grandchildren, Tami, Jackie, Jodi, Nicole, Carissa, Jamie, Jason, Jakob, and Jonathan; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rita Creque, JoHanna Schwind, Beatrice O'Neil, Margaret Zenk, and Suzanne (Ronald) Stout; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Francis Baker of Richfield Township, Ohio; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

In light of current events, a private funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Assumption. A "Celebration of Life"will be held at a later date.

Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, Ohio, is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the Metamora-Amboy Volunteer Fire Department or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences to [email protected]