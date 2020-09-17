Ralph B. Griesinger, 57, of Delta passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. Ralph was born in Toledo on April 27, 1963, to the late Thomas J. and Winifred A. (Atkinson) Griesinger. He married the love of his life, Katie Tuck, on July 2, 2004, and she survives.

Ralph worked in the service department for the Village of Ottawa Hills for over 30 years, retiring in 2014. He also worked for the State of Ohio for over 20 years as a motorcycle safety instructor. He enjoyed his Harley-Davidson and riding with all his friends and family. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing, and often spoke of his grandchildren as being the light of his life.

Also left to cherish his memory is his son, Joe (Lindsey); daughter, Heather; brothers, Thomas, Albert, Dan, and Thom A.; sisters, Debbie, Bonnie, Brenda, Donna, and Ann; Aunt Virginia, who was like a second mother to Ralph; grandchildren, Jared, Tyler, Skyler, Bryan, Caleb, Madie, and Kenzie; great-grandson, Tyler Jr.; and many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services for Ralph will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, with Pastor Tom Bates officiating. Burial will be private for the family.

Friends and family will be received 2-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the funeral chapel, where those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observing six-foot distancing.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Red Cross, 631 W. Elm St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

